Cena says Theory needs an Attitude Adjustment, Bianca Belair says she is an overachiever

– While speaking during an interview, John Cena was asked who his current favorite Superstar was. He named Theory and then Cena stated that he believes Theory needs an Attitude Adjustment. Theory also wants to defend his WWE United States Championship against Cena. Fans would certainly be interested in seeing Cena face off against Theory in the future.

– Ahead of her Raw Women’s Championship defense at Hell in a Cell, Bianca Belair recently spoke with Sports Illustrated. During the interview, she revealed that she wants to hold the Raw Women’s Championship until WrestleMania 39.

She said “I have a lot to prove, and I want to keep proving who I am. I’m an overachiever, and I am always striving to be the best version of myself. I want my reputation to be that every time I step in the ring; it’s going to be a great match. I still have a long way to go. The next step is beating Becky and Asuka at Hell in a Cell. I want to carry this all the way to WrestleMania next year, where I can hopefully take down Charlotte [Flair], the fourth Four Horsewoman.”