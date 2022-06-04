Carmelo Hayes wins the NXT North American championship

Carmelo Hayes is your new WWE NXT North American Champion.

Tonight’s NXT In Your House event saw Hayes defeat Cameron Grimes to capture the title. The match and finish saw interference by Trick Williams.

This is Hayes’ second reign with the NXT North American Title. Grimes began his first reign back on April 2 at NXT Stand & Deliver, by winning a Ladder Match that also includes Santos Escobar, Solo Sikoa, Grayson Waller and the former champion, Hayes. Grimes held the title for 63 recognized days.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots of tonight’s title change from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando: