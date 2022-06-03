WWE Smackdown preview for tonight

The Hell In a Cell go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

The only item announced for tonight’s SmackDown as of this writing is the return of Madcap Moss, who was taken out by Happy Baron Corbin a few weeks back. It’s rumored that Moss may be returning with a new look or gimmick tonight, but that has not been confirmed.

RAW Superstars AJ Styles and The Miz are scheduled for tonight’s show. The arena has Styles vs. Miz booked for the likely dark main event.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not scheduled for tonight’s show, but Drew McIntyre, The New Day and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are, by WWE and the arena website. The arena also has SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey scheduled.

While not confirmed, WWE is teasing that Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura will show up to confront The Usos.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the episode: