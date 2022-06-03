Updated Smackdown line-up for tonight

WWE has announced two big matches for tonight’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their titles against Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura on tonight’s show. This comes after Riddle and Nakamura won the Championship Contender’s match via DQ on RAW this week.

SmackDown will also feature a Six-Pack Challenge to determine the next #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for a future title shot, perhaps at Hell In a Cell.

The Six-Pack Challenge will feature Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Aliyah, and Shotzi. Rousey has not been officially announced for tonight, but she is advertised locally by the arena.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s show, which will air live from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH:

* The go-home build for Hell In a Cell

* Madcap Moss returns for revenge on Happy Baron Corbin

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura

* Six-Pack Challenge to determine the next #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, featuring Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Aliyah, Shotzi