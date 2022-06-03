Thunder Rosa sent home from Dynamite due to illness

AEW Women’s champion Thunder Rosa did not appear on Dynamite this week as she was sent home due to some kind of illness according to PWInsider.

Another source at WhatCulture added that Rosa was not particularly happy with how she has been portrayed ever since winning the women’s title and has spent little time on television compared to previous women’s champions. Rosa has spent just minutes on television since becoming champ and made her first title defense at Double or Nothing, over two months after winning it.

Rosa was also absent from the Double or Nothing press event following the show and instead Jade Cargill was brought in with the TBS title.

“I will be off my socials for a couple of days,” Rosa wrote on Twitter yesterday, but confirmed she will be on Busted Open today between 11AM and Noon for her co-hosting duties.

She will be auctioning off her gear from Double or Nothing with proceeds going to the families of the Uvalde shooting victims.