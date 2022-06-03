Status of the AEW World Championship

On tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, the current AEW World Champion, CM Punk, revealed that he will be out of action due to needing surgery. At no point in his speech did Punk say he was giving up the title, but did say that he didn’t want to “stand in the way.”

On Commentary, Chris Jericho said that Punk was “relinquishing” the title, twice, but that is not the case.

At the end of Dynamite, in a rather rushed announcement, Excalibur revealed what will happen with the AEW World Championship.

—

This upcoming Wednesday’s Dynamite will open with a Battle Royal. The winner of the Battle Royal will advance to the main event later on that night, and will face Jon Moxley, who is currently number one in the AEW Rankings.

The winner of the main event between Moxley and the battle royal winner will advance to the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26th, and will have a match for the Interim AEW World Championship.

On this past Wednesday’s Dynamite, a match between CM Punk and Hiroshi Tanahashi was teased for Forbidden Door, but it is unclear if Tanahashi will still be competing for the title at this time.

—

Stay with Gerweck.net as more news develops on the AEW World Championship picture in the coming days and weeks.