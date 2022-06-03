MJF merchandise and profile removed from AEW website

The MJF vs Tony Khan storyline has now moved online as AEW has removed all MJF merchandise from the ShopAEW.com website.

His profile from the AEW website is also gone and he’s no longer listed under the roster page.

MJF hit a home run with his promo this week on Dynamite, telling the AEW President to fire him and calling him a “f*cking mark” before his mic was cut off. It’s expected that MJF will be off television for a bit as this continues to escalate.

Meanwhile, the segment involving his promo on Dynamite was the most-watched of the whole show in quarter-hour viewership released by Wrestlenomics. MJF’s segment drew a total of 1,069,000 viewers and 613,000 in 18-49 but the segment that came after, which included the final three minutes of his promo and an ad break, dropped to 900,000 viewers and 497,000 in 18-49, the lowest of the whole broadcast.