Liv Morgan to appear in her first movie

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan is set to make her film debut in The Kill Room, according to Deadline.

Morgan has signed on to appear in the darkly comic thriller from Yale Entertainment. The cast also includes Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Joe Manganiello, Maya Hawke, Debi Mazar, Larry Pine, Dree Hemingway and Leah McSweeney.

The movie focuses on hitman Reggie (Manganiello), his boss (Jackson), an art dealer (Thurman) and their money laundering scheme that accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight Avant-Garde sensation, forcing the dealer to play the art world against the underworld.

Morgan will play the role of an art purist who bemoans the vapidness of art dealers.

Morgan is represented by APA, WWE and Fox Rothschild.

There’s no word yet on when The Kill Room will begin filming or when it is scheduled to be released, but we will keep you updated.

Morgan will be in action at Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell event, teaming with AJ Styles and Finn Balor to take on Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest and WWE Hall of Famer Edge of The Judgment Day.