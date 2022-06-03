Juice Robinson pulled from the Best of Super Juniors finals
Juice Robinson was pulled from the Best Of Super Juniors finals due to appendicitis.
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that Robinson, the current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, did not compete as scheduled due to a bout with appendicitis. Robinson was scheduled to face off with Tomoaki Honma at the promotion’s June 1 event. During the broadcast, New Japan announced he had been pulled from the lineup and was unable to compete.
New Japan later issued a statement on the website and social media, but no other details on his status have been revealed. SANADA ended up challenging Robinson to a title match, but it’s unclear if/when that bout would take place due to having surgery to remove his appendix.
Juice Robinson has been struck with appendicitis, and will be absent from Budokan tonight. https://t.co/BkdTahttNK#njpw #BOSJfinal pic.twitter.com/DY2AkIJe0d
I remember a couple decades prior, Johnny Swinger had a more severe case, as it was a ruptured appendix and nearly died. He returned to the ring three weeks later, with his abdomen still bandaged from life-saving surgery. I hope Juice’s case is less severe and he recovers.