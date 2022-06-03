Juice Robinson pulled from the Best of Super Juniors finals

Juice Robinson was pulled from the Best Of Super Juniors finals due to appendicitis.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that Robinson, the current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, did not compete as scheduled due to a bout with appendicitis. Robinson was scheduled to face off with Tomoaki Honma at the promotion’s June 1 event. During the broadcast, New Japan announced he had been pulled from the lineup and was unable to compete.

New Japan later issued a statement on the website and social media, but no other details on his status have been revealed. SANADA ended up challenging Robinson to a title match, but it’s unclear if/when that bout would take place due to having surgery to remove his appendix.