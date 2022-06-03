Jay White finishes up with Impact

NJPW star Jay White is reportedly done with Impact Wrestling for the time being.

Due to White’s busy schedule in Japan, there’s just no current way to consistently use him on Impact programming right now, according to PWInsider. This is similar to the reasons why Jonah left the company.

Impact would love to have White back when they can, but while The Bullet Club will continue to pop up in the Impact storylines, White doesn’t have anything currently scheduled with Impact, and that is not expected to change in the near future.

White worked the recent Impact tapings from Kissimmee, Florida in mid-May. His last match was teaming with Chris Bey to face Impact World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes in non-title action. When it airs, that bout will be his last with the company for the time being.

White made his Impact debut at Slammiversary 2021 as a part of NJPW’s working relationship with Impact. He has worked for the company off & on since then, while also making a few special appearances for AEW earlier this year. There is no word yet on if he will be back on AEW in the near future, but he has been away from that company since this past February.

White is the current leader of The Bullet Club, and is reportedly signed to a lengthy multi-year deal with NJPW.