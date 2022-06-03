Curtis Axel re-signs with WWE
In recent weeks, Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Curtis Axel has been working backstage as part of a producer tryout and was spotted on WWE TV earlier this week during the brawl between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.
Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer has now been able to confirm that Axel has re-signed with the company as a producer which of course means he has impressed the higher-ups in WWE.
Axel-mania has been running wild since Royal Rumble 2015, brother!
Now that’s perfect.