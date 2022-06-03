CM Punk: “I’m injured and I need surgery”
CM Punk announced on tonight’s AEW Rampage that he is injured and needs surgery.
Punk says he told Tony Khan he would relinquish the AEW World Title and will come back bigger, faster, stronger, and hungrier than before.
Your #AEW World Champion @CMPunk addresses the crowd here at #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/Ukza79Pm8j
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 4, 2022
Just a bump in the road for #AEW World Champion @CMPunk; he WILL be back! Tune in to #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/MNq1SuH9ql
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 4, 2022
More:
Status of the AEW World Championship