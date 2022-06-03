CM Punk: “I’m injured and I need surgery”

Jun 3, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

CM Punk announced on tonight’s AEW Rampage that he is injured and needs surgery.

Punk says he told Tony Khan he would relinquish the AEW World Title and will come back bigger, faster, stronger, and hungrier than before.

