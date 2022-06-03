Chris Jericho puts over AEW, ROH returning to PPV, and Ace Austin joins the Bullet Club

Jun 3, 2022

– According to AEW talent, the weekend of July 23 is targeted for Ring of Honor’s return to PPV. They’ve been told that ROH Death Before Dishonor will take place that weekend from Lowell, Massachusetts.

Chris Jericho has a message for anyone not happy in AEW

– At NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 29 Finals, Ace Austin officially joined Bullet Club.

He aligned with the group following the six-man tag that featured El Phantasmo, Chase Owens, & Bad Luck Fale picking up a victory over the United Empire trio of Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, and Jeff Cobb.

