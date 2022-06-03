6/3/22 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Adam Cole, Chris Jericho, Excalibur, and Taz are on commentary from Ontario, California.

—

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: The Lucha Brothers (Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix) (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

Penta and Matt start the match, and they quickly shove each other away. Penta throws his glove at Matt, and then delivers a kick to the midsection. Penta goes for the Fear Factor, but Matt counters and goes for the Fear Factor himself. Penta shoves Matt away, and then drops him to the canvas. Penta goes for an arm-breaker, but Matt gets free and they stand at a stalemate. Fenix and Nick tag in, and they come out swinging. Nick drops Fenix with an arm-drag, but Fenix takes Nick to the apron. Fenix goes for a power bomb on the floor, but Nick counters. They get back into the ring, but neither man gains the advantage. They stand at a stalemate, and then shake hands. Matt attacks Fenix from behind, and then knocks Penta to the floor. The Bucks double-team Fenix in the corner, and send him to the floor. Nick dropkicks Fenix into the barricade, and then takes him out with a dive over the top ropes. Penta recovers and takes The Bucks out with a dive over the top, and then Fenix takes them down with a corkscrew dive from the top rope. Fenix gets Matt back into the ring, but Matt takes him down. Matt applies a Sharpshooter, but Fenix gets to the ropes to break the hold.

Penta applies an abdominal stretch to Nick in the ropes, as Matt continues applying the Sharpshooter to Fenix. The referees finally gets the submission holds broken up, and then Fenix drops Nick with a cutter on the floor. Fenix rolls Matt back into the ring, and goes up top. Fenix dives, but Matt gets his knees up to counter as the show heads to a commericial.

Back from the break, we see The Hardys, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus watching the match from ringside. Matt drops Fenix with a trio of Northern Lights suplexes, and then delivers a fourth to Fenix and one to Penta simultaneously. Nick connects with a senton to Fenix as Matt holds him in the ropes. Nick goes for a cover, but Fenix kicks out. Fenix comes back with a hurricanrana to Matt, and then Penta trips up Nick. Penta drags Nick to the apron, and then The Luchas drop Nick with a DDT/double stomp combination on the floor. The Luchas to the same combination to Matt in the ring. Fenix goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. Fenix takes Matt out with a dive on the floor, and then Penta drops Matt with a pump-handle slam in the ring. Fenix connects with a frog splash and goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. Fenix sets Matt on the top turnbuckle, and then delivers an enzuigiri. Penta comes in, and they go for a Doomsday Superplex. Nick cuts them off with a dropkick, and Matt delivers an elbow drop to Fenix. Matt goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out.

Nick tags in, and he and Fenix exchange forearm shots. Fenix delivers a spinning heel kick, and then Penta delivers a kick of his own to Nick. Penta gets on the top turnbuckle, and Fenix gets on Penta’s shoulders. Fenix splashes onto Nick, and Penta drops Matt with a Canadian Destroyer. Fenix goes for the cover, but Nick kicks out. Fenix kicks Nick in the corner, and goes for the Black Fire Driver. Nick rolls through, and gets a two count on a roll-up. Nick delivers a Poison-rana, and Matt tags in. The Bucks deliver a double superkick to Penta, and then deliver one to Fenix. The Bucks set up for the BTE Trigger, but Fenix dodges it. Fenix goes for a cross-body, but The Bucks catch him. The Bucks deliver the Meltzer Driver. Matt goes for the cover, but Penta breaks it up. Matt rips Penta’s mask off, the Bucks deliver a superkick to Penta, the BTE Trigger to Fenix, and Matt gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Young Bucks

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Team Taz (Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks) vs. Local Competitors

Hobbs and Starks beat down their opponents before the bell. They toss one guy out of the ring, and then Starks drops the other with a back elbow as the bell rings. Hobbs tags in, and drops the guy with a clothesline. The other guy comes in, but Hobbs drops him with a kick to the face. Hobbs slams the guy to the mat and gets the quick pin fall.

Winners: Team Taz

—

Footage of CM Punk defeating Adam Page to become the new AEW World Champion at this past Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view is shown.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Athena vs. Kiera Hogan (w/Jade Cargill, Red Velvet, and Stokely Hathaway)

They lock up, and Athena drops Hogan to the mat. Hogan comes back with a kick to the midsection, and then follows with a forearm strike. Hogan goes for a cross-body, but Athena catches her. Athena comes off the ropes with her own cross-body. Athena goes for the cover, but Hogan kicks out and rolls to the floor. Athena follows her out, and delivers a diving elbow strike from the apron. Athena has words with Cargill, and then kicks Hogan in the face. Velvet trips Athena on the apron behind the referee’s back, and then rolls her back into the ring. Hogan delivers a leaping leg drop, and then delivers a kick to Athena as the show heads to a commercial.

Back form the break, Athena drops Hogan with a shotgun dropkick. Athena follows with a few more kicks, and then an enzuigiri. Athena delivers an elbow strike in the corner, and then goes to the top rope. Velvet gets on the apron, but Athena kicks her back to the floor. Hogan pulls Athena off the top, and then delivers a hurricanrana. Hogan kicks Athena in the face. Hogan goes for the cover, but Athena kicks out. Athena comes back with a forearm strike, and goes to the top rope again. Hogan trips her up, and follows with elbow strikes. Hogan climbs as well, but Athena punches her back down. Athena delivers the Swan Dive Cutter from the top, and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Athena

-After the match, Athena stares down Cargill and Hathaway as they back up the ramp.

—

A vignette airs for The House of Black. Makalai Black leads the induction ceremony for The House of Black’s newest member, Julia Hart.

—

The new AEW World Champion, CM Punk, makes his way to the ring, noticeably limping on his left leg. Punk says that every bone in his body yelled at him earlier today and tols him to go back home to his wife. Punk says that he promised the fans that he would wrestle and give his all until the wheels fell off, and follows that by saying he has good news and bad news. Punk says that he hopes he hasn’t disappointed the fans so far, and that he has loved every second that he has been back in the ring. Punk says the bad news is that he is injured and needs surgery, and says the biggest part of him that is broken is his heart. Punk says his injury isn’t career-ending, and that the wheels haven’t fallen off. Punk says that one of the wheels is broken, and that this is just a bump in the road. Punk says that there is a long list of guys in the back that can fill his shoes while he is gone, and he says that the get back will be bigger than the setback. Punk says he will come back bigger, faster, stronger, and hungrier than ever before and will prove exactly why he is the Best in the World.

Punk raises the title belt in the air and shows it to the camera as the show heads to a commercial.

—

Match #4 – AEW TNT Championship Match: Scorpio Sky (c) (w/Dan Lambert and Ethan Page) vs. Dante Martin (w/Matt Sydal)

They exchange quick shots, and then Sky backs Martin into the corner. They have a clean break, and then lock up. Sky transitions into a side-headlock, and then drops Martin with a shoulder tackle. Sky delivers two more shoulder tackles, but Martin comes back with a quick strike. Martin drops Sky with an arm-drag, and keeps an arm-bar applied as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Martin and Sky are exchanging forearm shots. Martin dropkicks Sky to the floor, and then takes him out with a springboard dive. Martin gets Sky back into the ring, and then takes him down with a shotgun dropkick. Martin goes for the cover, but Sky kicks out. Lambert and Page get on the apron, but Sydal takes them out. Martin drops Sky with a TKO. Martin goes for the cover, but Sky kicks out. Martin delivers a cross-body, but Sky rolls through and almost gets the pin fall. Martin comes back with a double stomp. Martin goes for the cover, but Sky kicks out. Sky drapes Martin over the top rope, and then hits the TKO. Sky rolls into the cover and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Scorpio Sky

—

It is announced that on this upcoming Wednesday’s Dynamite, there will be a Battle Royal to kick off the show. The winner of the Battle Royal will go on to face Jon Moxley in the main event. The winner of the main event will move on to the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26th, and will compete for the Interim AEW World Championship.