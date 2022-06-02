W. Morrissey finishes up with Impact

W. Morrissey has reportedly finished up with Impact Wrestling.

Tonight’s taped Impact episode on AXS TV will feature Morrissey and PCO vs. Moose and Steve Maclin in tag team action, taped on May 13 in Kissimmee, Florida. PWInsider reports that this is Morrissey’s final appearance for the company.

The former Big Cass debuted for Impact in April 2021, and began somewhat of a redemption run. He’s impressed many people with some of his promo and in-ring work, and has said that he’s in the best shape of his life now that he’s clean and sober.

It’s rumored that Morrissey will end up in AEW, but nothing has been confirmed. He debuted for AEW with a one-off on the May 4 Dynamite show, losing to Wardlow.

Morrissey reportedly impressed AEW officials in that match, but also impressed people in WWE, his former employer. There’s no word yet on if WWE had offered him a return deal, but word coming out of WWE after Morrissey’s AEW debut was that WWE officials were interested in knowing when his Impact contract expired.