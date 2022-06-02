Updated card for Impact’s Slammiversary PPV

Here is the updated card for the upcoming IMPACT SLAMMIVERSARY June 19 pay-per-view:

IMPACT World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eric Young

Ultimate X – IMPACT X-Division Championship: Ace Austin (c) vs. Kenny King vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Jack Evans vs. TBD

IMPACT Tag Team Championship: The Briscoes (c) vs. The Good Brothers

Queen of the Mountain – Knockouts Championship: Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Chelsea Green vs. Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace

Honor no More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO, Vincent) vs. IMPACT Originals (Frankie Kazarian, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, TBD, & TBD)