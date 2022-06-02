The former Dakota Kai reveals new name and shows off her post-WWE look

Dakota Kai was one of numerous WWE NXT stars that were released in April of 2022. Kai is now a free agent since her NXT contract only had a 30-day non-compete clause.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda.com, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page commented on Kai possibly signing with AEW…

“I was surprised they [WWE] got rid of Dakota. She’s good-looking, her work is really good, I was expecting to see her up there, but she never got that shot. If I was Tony Khan, I’d pick her ass up.”

Kai revealed on Instagram that her name name moving forward is King Kota and she uploaded a couple of photos of her post-WWE look. Her Instagram and Twitter handles are now @iamkingkota.