Scorpio Sky on VanZant: “I thought she was really good”

“I thought she was really good. I told her after the match that ‘Most people train for six months to a year, minimum before they have their first match and they have their first match in front of maybe 20 to 40 people. You trained for two or three months and had your first match on pay-per-view, No pressure.’ Under the circumstances, she did really well. She trained with Gangrel and she worked really hard.

I know after the ladder match on Dynamite, she flew back to Florida and went straight to the gym and was training. She took it seriously and really wanted to do well. I really wanted her to do well. She came and kicked ass. She was so good. Michinoku drivers. She didn’t get to show the Impaler, she has a really nice Impaler that we didn’t get in there. She’s going to have other matches. She can do this. She can do this if she sticks with it. She has a lot of other things going on, she’s still fighting and that sort of thing. If she really wanted to be a professional wrestler full-time, she could be really good at this because she’s a great athlete, she’s a badass, she learns quickly, she works hard, and she has natural charisma. I was really proud of her and happy for her.”

source: Busted Open Radio via Fightful