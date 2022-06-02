Scarlett Bordeaux makes MLW debut on June 23rd

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Major League Wrestling today announced Scarlett Bordeaux will make her MLW in-ring debut at the Battle Riot when MLW returns to New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

A heat advisory has been issued for the women’s featherweight division as pro wrestling’s smoke show, Scarlett Bordeaux, has officially joined Major League Wrestling.

MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran is meeting today with several potential opponent’s for the silver siren’s debut. A match announcement is forthcoming.

In the meantime, it may be best to fall and pray to the Perfect 10 as Scarlett Bordeaux has made an ominous warning that all in MLW’s new featherweight division cannot stop the unstoppable.

Known as the doomsday duo, along with her husband Killer Kross, Bordeaux and Kross have left a path of destruction in their wake from Mexico to the US. Now, they have set their eyes on MLW as they look to turn up the heat in New York City June 23.

Promising destruction and domination, what happens when Scarlett Bordeaux makes her in-ring MLW debut?

Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!

Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion? Find out June 23 in the Big Apple at the Melrose Ballroom.

Battle Riot Participants:

Jacob Fatu

Killer Kross

Lince Dorado

EJ Nduka

Calvin Tankman

Alex Kane

Marshall Von Erich

Matt Cross

Mini Abismo Negro

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!