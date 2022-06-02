Samoa Joe announced for Twisted Metal series

ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe has signed on to play the dual role of Sweet Tooth, voiced by actor Will Arnett, in Peacock’s Twisted Metal series, according to Deadline.

The Twisted Metal series is inspired by the PlayStation video games of the same name. It will be co-produced by Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Joe’s Sweet Tooth character is described as “a hilarious and terrifying hulk of a man, who is as emotional as he is cunning. A lover of chaos, this majestic rage-filled killer dons an ever-smiling clown mask and uses ‘Lost Vegas’ as his own personal kill-ground, all while he drives his infamous doomsday ice cream truck.”

Twisted Metal is written by Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith, and is based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The half-hour action comedy is about “a motor-mouthed outsider John Doe (Anthony Mackie) offered a chance at a better life — but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all-too-familiar ice cream truck.”

The series will also feature Mike Mitchell, Tahj Vaughans, and Lou Beatty Jr. in recurring roles. Mitchell will portray Stu, who is best friends with Mike, portrayed by Vaughans. They are described as the Rosencrantz & Guildenstern of this world, and together they often find themselves to be more followers than fighters. Beatty Jr. will portray Tommy, a grizzled and weathered cartographer who knows the dangers of the Wild Midwest.

Neve Campbell, Thomas Hayden Church, and Richard Cabral also star in the series, among others.

Mackie and showrunner Smith will executive produce alongside Kitao Sakurai, who also will direct multiple episodes, as well as Reese, Wernick, Arnett, and Marc Forman via their Electric Avenue production company, Jason Spire of Inspire Entertainment, Peter Principato of Artists First, Asad Qizilbash, and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions, Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios.

There’s no word yet on when production will begin or when Peacock will premiere the Twisted Metal series, but we will keep you updated. There’s also no word yet on how this will impact Joe’s schedule with AEW and ROH, if at all.