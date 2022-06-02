NWA issues official statement on Cardona injury

Recently the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) World’s Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona was injured at the GCW Downward Spiral event in Las Vegas, NV on May 28.

This calls into question whether or not Cardona will be able to defend his championship at his signature pay-per-view Alwayz Ready on June 11 in Knoxville, TN.

“I don’t care if I have to drive, walk or crawl. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but the Champ will be there,” Cardona said on the 6/1 broadcast of Busted Open Radio.

Stay tuned to the NWA social media platforms for updates on the main event of Alwayz Ready.