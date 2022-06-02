Miro returns to AEW after seven-month absence

Following a seven-month absence from AEW television, former TNT champion Miro returned last night on Dynamite from The Forum.

Miro was the surprise opponent of Johnny Elite and was introduced as The Redeemer. He beat the man formerly known as John Morrison with the Game Over submission.

The Bulgarian-born star last wrestled at the Full Gear pay-per-view last November, losing in the final of the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament against Bryan Danielson.

During his time away, Miro was part of a pilot episode for the upcoming new CBS series titled East New York. A trailer for the show was released a few weeks ago.

Miro, who was released from WWE in 2020, recently signed an extension with AEW which will see him stay with the promotion for the next four years.