Hangman vs. Okada reportedly planned for Forbidden Door

The IWGP World Heavyweight Title is scheduled to be defended at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event.

AEW’s “Hangman” Adam Page vs. NJPW’s IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada is reportedly scheduled for Forbidden Door, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

Page vs. Okada likely will not be officially announced until after Okada defends the title against Jay White at NJPW Dominion on June 12.

It was announced on last night’s AEW Dynamite that Forbidden Door will also feature Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. AEW World Champion CM Punk, with the title on the line.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that an internal line-up had Tanahashi vs. Punk and Hangman vs. Okada listed. It’s believed that most of the card will be made up of AEW vs. NJPW tag team matches.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will take place on Sunday, June 26 from the United Center in Chicago. Tanahashi vs. Punk is the only match announced for the show as of this writing.