Correction on Okada vs. Hangman

The report of “Hangman” Adam Page challenging for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is reportedly incorrect.

It was reported earlier, via Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, that an internal list for Forbidden Door had two matches on it – Page vs. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. AEW World Champion CM Punk.

Tanahashi vs. Punk was indicated but not officially announced on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and it was speculated that Page vs. Okada may be announced after Okada defends the title against Jay White at NJPW Dominion on June 12.

In an update, Meltzer issued a correction this evening and said Hangman vs. Okada is not planned for Forbidden Door as the line-up is being kept a secret. We apologize for his error.

It’s still believed that most of the card will be made up of multi-man tag team matches. There is no word yet on when Tanahashi vs. Punk and other matches will be officially announced, but we will keep you updated.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will take place on Sunday, June 26 from the United Center in Chicago.