Carter and Smith win the NXT UK tag team championship

Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith are your new WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

Today’s NXT UK episode on Peacock and the WWE Network saw Carter and Smith win the Triple Threat main event over Die Familie’s Teoman and Rohan Raja, and the former champions, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate of Moustache Mountain. The match was taped back on April 21.

This is the first title reign for Carter and Smith. Seven and Bate won the straps back on the December 9 edition of NXT UK, by defeating current NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. Moustache Mountain held the titles for 175 recognized days.

It looks like this may be the end of Moustache Mountain as well. The finish to the match saw Seven grab his title belt to try and put the match away, but Bate intervened, grabbed the other end of the belt, and prevented the use of the weapon. While the champs played tug-of-war with the belt, Carter flew in to take Bate out, while Smith rolled Seven up for the pin to win.

After the match, Cater and Smith celebrated and left to the backstage area, while Seven and Bate recovered in the ring. The veteran wrestlers began arguing before Seven stormed out of the ring, telling Bate he’s “done” with their tag team.

A stunned @trentseven has no explanation for his actions after losing the #NXTUK Tag Team Titles. pic.twitter.com/apB37GLH8L — NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 2, 2022

.@NinaSamuels123 catches an elated @AshtonSmith_WWE & @olivercarterGH backstage as she attempts to join in on the new #NXTUK Tag Team Champions’ celebration. pic.twitter.com/vPNuws40ud — NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 2, 2022

.@AshtonSmith_WWE looks back on his journey through the ranks of #NXTUK and discusses what it means to be the new NXT UK Tag Team Champion. pic.twitter.com/HhzGEfESPH — NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 2, 2022