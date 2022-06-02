Blood & Guts to headline June 29 Dynamite

Blood & Guts is returning to AEW and will headline the June 29 episode of Dynamite live from Detroit.

The match was set up yesterday after Eddie Kingston and William Regal interrupted the Jericho Appreciation Society with Regal demanding Blood & Guts similar to when he was NXT GM and announcing WarGames.

Jericho accepted the match after Ortiz ran in and managed to cut a piece of Jericho’s hair. The two will also wrestle in a hair match in two weeks time at Road Rage.

Later in the broadcast after Jon Moxley defeated Daniel Garcia, the former AEW champion inserted himself in the Blood & Guts match.

The first – and only – Blood & Guts match was held on May 5 last year with The Inner Circle vs The Pinnacle and was a ratings success with over 1 million viewers tuning in.