AEW Battle of the Belts 3 date/location

AEW Battle of The Belts III has been announced for later this summer.

AEW will debut in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Friday, August 5 for a live Rampage episode, and a taping of Battle of The Belts III.

AEW has not confirmed the air date for Battle of The Belts III, but it will likely air the next night, Saturday, August 6, on TNT.

The Van Del Arena in Grand Rapids has confirmed that tickets will go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10am via Ticketmaster.

AEW and TNT originally announced that the one-hour Battle of The Belts specials will air quarterly. The first event aired live on January 8 in Charlotte, NC, and featured Sammy Guevara defeating Dustin Rhodes to determine the Interim AEW TNT Champion, FTW Champion Ricky Starks retaining over Matt Sydal, and then-AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker retaining over Riho. The second special took place on April 15 but aired on April 16, from Garland, TX. The second special featured Guevara defeating current TNT Champion Scorpio Sky for the title, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham retaining over Dalton Castle, and AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa retaining over Nyla Rose.

The second Battle of The Belts special saw a 25% drop in viewership from the first.

There’s no word yet on matches planned for Battle of The Belts III, but we will keep you updated as we get closer to the event.