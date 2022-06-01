WWE Women’s Tag Team titles to remain vacant as tournament is scrapped

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles are going to remain vacant as the company has decided to stop using them for the time being.

Sasha Banks and Naomi handed back their titles to John Laurinaitis a couple of weeks ago before walking out of a live Monday Night Raw after disagreements over creative. Both Sasha and Naomi were supposed to be wrestling for the Raw and Smackdown Women’s titles but the script called for both of them to lose. The two felt that as champions, they shouldn’t be used in that way and after a meeting with Vince McMahon went nowhere, both Superstars decided to quit.

WWE then announced that they would be holding a tournament to crown new champions but that tournament will be on hold for now.

Sasha and Naomi remain suspended indefinitely from WWE and there are no new updates regarding their status. Both of them have their contracts coming up in a few months but it’s likely that WWE will freeze them until they return.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team titles were established in late 2018 and they were defended across Raw, Smackdown, and NXT. The first winners – Bayley and Sasha Banks – were crowned champs at the Elimination Chamber in February 2019.

There have been a total of 10 different tag team champions across 13 reigns, with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler having the most combined days as champions – 215.