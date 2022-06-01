WWE to sign Bellator women’s star

Bellator MMA star “Master” Valerie Loureda is reportedly headed to WWE.

Loureda is expected to sign with WWE, if she hasn’t already inked her deal, according to Fightful Select. She was training at the WWE Performance Center as recent as mid-May.

It was noted that Loureda made a great impression with WWE officials and was described as a “slam dunk” to end up in the company. WWE is hoping to have Loureda signed and able to report to the WWE Performance Center by mid-July.

Loureda recently participated in a week-long tryout at the WWE Performance Center, but she has been training in Florida under former WWE star Gangrel, Neilo Costa, and others, since WrestleMania 38. Loureda has also been seen with WWE NXT talents as of late, and word is that she’s done well.

The 23 year old Loureda has a pro MMA record of 4-1. She last fought on November 12, 2021 at Bellator 271, where she defeated Taylor Turner via split decision. She also has an amateur MMA record of 2-1.

Loureda fights flyweight and last weighed in at 127.6 pounds. She stands 5 foot 4 inches and has a reach of 64 inches. She has been affiliated with American Top Team, and has foundation style is Taekwondo. Loureda fights out of Miami and previously attended Florida International University.

Bellator reportedly wanted to keep Loureda on the roster, so her deal will be on hold and would resume if she’s released by WWE.

Loureda also attended WrestleMania 38, and may have participated in the Dallas tryouts. She is friends with NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons, and recently took some photos with Lyons while backstage at NXT.

You can see some of Loureda’s WWE-related posts below, along with her photos with Lyons.