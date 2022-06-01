WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live Memorial Day Hell In a Cell go-home edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.497 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 13.56% from last week’s 1.732 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.503 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.846 million), the second hour drew 1.587 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.821 million) and the final hour drew 1.400 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.530 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 2.43% from last week’s 0.41 key demo rating. That 0.42 key demo rating represents 552,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 3.18% from the 535,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.41 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #2 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.42 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s #3 spot. The NHL Playoffs game on ESPN between New York and Carolina at 8pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.90 key demo rating. The NY vs. Carolina NHL game on ESPN also topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.790 million viewers.

RAW ranked #10 for the night in viewership on cable this week, behind the NY vs. Carolina NHL Playoffs game, Tucker Carlson Tonight Special, Jesse Watters Primetime Special, The Five Special, Special Report with Brett Baier Special, Hannity Special, Gutfeld! Special, Theodore Roosevelt: The Great Adventure 1, and FOX News Live at 9am. This is up from last week’s #13 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

Monday’s RAW drew the lowest total viewership for the show since the July 5, 2021 episode, up against strong NHL competition. The drop is standard for RAW Memorial Day episodes. From 8pm to 10pm this week, RAW’s total viewership dropped 7%, compared to a 9% drop on average of the last 365 days. This week’s RAW viewership was down 13.56% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 2.43% from last week.

Zootopia on ABC drew an average of 1.394 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 3.076 million viewers on CBS, American Ninja Warrior drew 2.285 million viewers on NBC, Don’t Forget The Lyrics drew 1.671 million viewers on FOX, and CW’s World’s Funniest Animals drew 484,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. American Ninja Warrior and FOX’s 9pm airing of Shazam drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV, tied at a 0.31, while the NCIS Memorial Day special at 9pm drew the best viewership of the night on network TV with 3.179 million on CBS.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 3.85% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 5% from the same week in 2021. Last year’s episode was also the Memorial Day show.

Monday’s live Hell In a Cell go-home edition of RAW from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, had just a few happenings advertised ahead of time – RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka in a non-title match, Lacey Evans returns to RAW and makes her in-ring return (which didn’t happen), Cody Rhodes responding to the latest attack by Seth Rollins, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Championship Contender’s match, plus the Hell In a Cell contract signing for Omos and MVP vs. Bobby Lashley, which was the show-closing segment.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode: 1.770 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 1.979 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania RAW episode)

April 4 Episode: 2.101 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 11 Episode: 1.803 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 1.614 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Randy Orton 20th Anniversary episode)

May 2 Episode: 1.581 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 1.652 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 16 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 1.732 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode: 1.497 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode