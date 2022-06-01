Wrestling legend’s daughter coming to OnlyFans, Sting/Jeff Hardy note

– Sting offered to do the Jeff Hardy dive off the window ledge

During an appearance on the Talk is Jericho podcast, The Hardys discussed Jeff’s jump off a window ledge from the March 23rd 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite…

Jeff: “That swanton from the window ledge, it was so sketchy up there because it was not even a foot wide. Sting, that day, said, ‘If you don’t want to do it, I’ll do it. I’ll dive onto a group of people.’”

– Mick Foley’s daugther Noelle is launching her OnlyFans page…

It’s official!!! I’m launching my OnlyFans 6/3/22 See ya there!!! 😎 pic.twitter.com/KFCwhViz7m — Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) May 30, 2022

