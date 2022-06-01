Upcoming NXT show to be taped

The June 14 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 on the USA Network will be taped.

WWE announced at last night’s NXT show that they will be taping next Tuesday and Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

The June 7 NXT episode will air live as usual, but the June 14 episode will be taped next Wednesday night. There is no word yet on why the June 14 episode is being taped, but word is that NXT will be back to airing live on Tuesdays the following week, for the June 21 show. There’s a report that states the June 21 episode will be taped, but that appears to be incorrect as they are apparently only taping one episode next week.

The only match announced for next Tuesday’s show is the finals of the NXT Breakout Tournament with Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez. That will also be the post-In Your House episode.