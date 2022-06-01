Tony Khan says Adam Cole and Jeff Hardy are out with injuries

Jeff Hardy and Adam Cole are injured, according to AEW.

As noted, AEW previously announced a 10-man tag team match for Wednesday’s post-Double Or Nothing edition of Dynamite, featuring Cole, The Young Bucks and reDragon vs. Jeff, Matt Hardy, Christian Cage and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express. It was then announced on Tuesday that the match would be an 8-man bout. Jeff and Cole were removed from the graphic, but no announcement on their status was made.

In an update, AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter tonight and announced that Hardy and Cole were pulled from this week’s Dynamite due to injuries.

Khan did not provide details on the injuries, but he did announce that he’s asked Cole and Hardy to pick their replacements for the big 10-man tag team match. Darby Allin will now team with Matt, Cage, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy, while NJPW star Hikuleo will team with Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson.

“With @AdamColePro & @JEFFHARDYBRAND out injured this week after #AEWDoN I’ve asked Adam & Jeff to pick replacement partners for #AEWDynamite’s LA debut tomorrow! Jungle Boy/@luchasaurus, @Christian4Peeps, @MATTHARDYBRAND team with @DarbyAllin vs reDragon/ @youngbucks + @Hiku_Leo!,” Khan tweeted.

Cole has confirmed on Twitter that he will be in attendance for Dynamite this week. Hardy is also confirmed to be in Los Angeles as he and Frankie Kazarian have a concert planned for Thursday at Whisky A Go Go.

Cole worked Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, defeating ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in the finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. Jeff also worked Double Or Nothing, teaming with his brother to defeat The Young Bucks in the opener. There was a lot of concern over Jeff’s condition at the pay-per-view with many saying he looked “off” or “out of it” during the match. It was later reported that Jeff was “a mess” going into the Double Or Nothing match due to how bad he was beat up during the recent tournament match with Allin, which just added to the nagging injuries from his career.

There is no word yet on specifics of the Cole and Hardy injuries, and no word yet on when they will be back in action.

The 10-man tag team match on Dynamite will mark the third AEW bout for Hikuleo. The Bullet Club member came up short against then-IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Lance Archer at Fight for the Fallen 2021 last July, and then defeated Thad Brown on AEW Dark in August of last year.

Stay tuned for more on Wednesday’s Dynamite from The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, which will be the LA debut for the company. Below is the updated line-up, along with Khan’s full tweet:

* Fallout from Double Or Nothing

* Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley

* The Young Bucks, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish and Hikuleo (replacing the injured Adam Cole) vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, Matt Hardy and Darby Allin (replacing the injured Jeff Hardy)