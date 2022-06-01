Notes on Curtis Axel and Joey Janela

– Joey Janela has expressed his desire for Tony Khan to push Sonny Kiss during the most recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet. Janela and Kiss were a tag team in AEW for almost a year from March 2020 up until April 2021. Janela is no longer with AEW. Check out what Janela had to say below (per Wrestling Inc.):

“Tony Khan, you better push Sonny f*cking Kiss. Most improved wrestler right now in the world … Everything looks f*cking great now, and push Sonny Kiss, not in June because it’s pride month, push Sonny Kiss from June to f*cking June because that’s the bottom line, because the Bad Boy f*cking said so.”

– Former WWE Superstar Curtis Axel (Joe Hennig) the son of WWE Hall of Famer “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig, returned on Monday’s RAW. His return however was not a pro wrestling but as an agent. Hennig has not been on WWE TV since the February 2020 episode, where he lost to Daniel Bryan on an episode of SmackDown. He would be released by WWE shortly thereafter, in April 2020. Fightful Select recently reported that Hennig worked a tryout for the role of a producer on SmackDown, it would seem he got the job.

Hennig was among WWE officials who broke up a brawl between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins: