Nikki Bella announced For Nickelodeon Slime Cup special

Nikki Bella is set to be among the competitors in the new Nickelodeon Slime Cup special airing next month. Nickelodeon announced on Tuesday that the golf competition will feature the WWE Hall of Famer with pro golfers Collin Morikawa, Lexi Thompson, Jon Rahm, and Justin Thomas as well as NFL stars Saquon Barkley and Justin Herbert, Bella’s AGT: Extreme co-star Terry Crews, and more.

You can see the full announcement and trailer for the June 25th special below:

NICKELODEON SLIME CUP, BRAND-NEW TEE-RIFIC GOLF COMPETITION, PREMIERES SATURDAY, JUNE 25, AT 8 P.M. (ET/PT)

Special to Feature Top-Ranked Professional Golfers Collin Morikawa, Lexi Thompson, Jon Rahm and recent PGA Championship Winner Justin Thomas; NFL Superstars Saquon Barkley and Justin Herbert; Actor, Host and Author Terry Crews; WWE Superstar Nikki Bella; and Nick Stars Isaiah Crews, Kate Godfrey, Jaidyn Triplett and Tyler Wladis, with Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Young Dylan Providing Commentary in the Booth alongside CBS Sports’ Play-by-Play Announcer Noah Eagle, and Actors Jerry Trainor and Hunter March as Sideline Reporters

Nickelodeon delivers a tee-rific golf competition with Nickelodeon Slime Cup, a brand-new special produced with key members from the team behind the popular made-for-TV golf franchise, The Match. The hour-long special will feature four teams as they compete on a “Nick-ified” golf course to reach an unpredictable final round taking place inside the iconic Rose Bowl stadium. Nickelodeon Slime Cup will simulcast on Saturday, June 25, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT) across Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons.