New Ric Flair doc from WWE announced

A new documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been announced.

WWE, Flair and FOX Sports reporter Tom Rinaldi have entered into a partnership for “an unprecedented 2 hour documentary” that will be released at a later date.

The documentary will feature “never-before-revealed history” about The Nature Boy.

Rinaldi began his career back in 1993. He has worked for FOX Sports, ESPN, CNN/SI, and other outlets. Rinaldi is a 16-time Sports Emmy Award winner, a 7-time Edward R. Murrow Award winner, a 3-time Associated Press Award winner, and a USA Today Feature-of-the-Year Award winner.

This will be Flair’s first project with WWE since he was granted his release back on August 3 of last year.

No additional details were provided on the Flair documentary, but we will keep you updated.