MJF to appear on AEW Dynamite

MJF has been announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.

AEW just announced that we will hear from MJF on tonight’s show. They simply tweeted a graphic for the segment, with no caption. You can see the announcement below.

MJF’s appearance comes after ongoing issues with AEW President Tony Khan, which led to him no-showed the AEW Double Or Nothing Fan Fest on Saturday. He then opened the pay-per-view on Sunday with a loss to Wardlow, and was stretchered away from the match. MJF reportedly arrived to the arena during the pre-show, and left as soon as the match was over.

MJF and Tony Khan were reportedly scheduled to have a meeting in Las Vegas earlier this week, but it remains to be seen if the meeting actually happened, or what went down. MJF was spotted at the airport in Los Angeles on Tuesday, adding to speculation that he might be appearing on Dynamite, or at least attending the show. Now AEW has confirmed that he will be appearing on the broadcast.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s live AEW Dynamite from The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, which will be AEW’s big West Coast debut. Below is the updated line-up, along with the MJF announcement:

* Fallout from Double Or Nothing

* Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley

* The Young Bucks, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish and Hikuleo (replacing the injured Adam Cole) vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, Matt Hardy and Darby Allin (replacing the injured Jeff Hardy)

* Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker

* MJF will speak