Max Caster visits Vince McMahon’s Walk of Fame star

AEW’s Max Caster and WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon are trending on social media today.

Caster and the AEW crew are currently in Los Angeles for tonight’s live Dynamite from The Kia Forum. Caster stopped by McMahon’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and took a photo while giving it the middle finger.

Caster captioned the photo with, “#MicDrop [microphone emoji] [downwards arrow emoji] [collision symbol emoji]”

Caster may be looking to monetize his middle finger salute to Mr. McMahon as one fan suggested he have 8×10 photos printed for autographs.

“Good idea,” Caster responded.

It’s interesting that Caster didn’t post a similar photo aimed at WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as his star is located right next to the McMahon star.

McMahon’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is located at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard. He received the star on March 14, 2008. Rock’s star is also located at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard. He received his star on December 13, 2017.

