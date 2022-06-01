CM Punk to team with FTR on AEW Dynamite

New AEW World Champion CM Punk will team with AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR on tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Los Angeles.

Punk and FTR will face Max Caster and The Gunn Club’s Colten & Austin on tonight’s show.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s live AEW Dynamite from The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, which will be AEW’s big West Coast debut. Below is the updated line-up:

* Fallout from Double Or Nothing

* Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley

* The Young Bucks, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish and Hikuleo (replacing the injured Adam Cole) vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, Matt Hardy and Darby Allin (replacing the injured Jeff Hardy)

* Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker

* MJF will speak

* CM Punk and FTR vs. Max Caster, Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn