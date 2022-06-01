Bully Ray to do wrestling commentary, Cardona’s scheduled NWA title in doubt

– Matt Cardona’s NWA title defense is very Questionable

During a video package for Matt Cardona’s title defense at Alwayz Ready against Nick Aldis, they cut in, updating fans that Cardona suffered an arm injury at a GCW show over the weekend but that they still expect him for the June 11th pay-per-view.

Given that Cardona revealed today that he will require surgery, it would seem to be highly unlikely that he competes at the show named after him.

– BREAKING: As announced on Busted Open Radio, BULL RAY will be in Knoxville, TN at #ALWAYZREADY as a special guest commentator during the Women’s Title match between Kamille & Kilynn King PLUS he will be at the #KnoxOut TV Tapings the next day as the Master of Ceremonies!

