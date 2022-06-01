Bully Ray to do wrestling commentary, Cardona’s scheduled NWA title in doubt
– Matt Cardona’s NWA title defense is very Questionable
During a video package for Matt Cardona’s title defense at Alwayz Ready against Nick Aldis, they cut in, updating fans that Cardona suffered an arm injury at a GCW show over the weekend but that they still expect him for the June 11th pay-per-view.
Given that Cardona revealed today that he will require surgery, it would seem to be highly unlikely that he competes at the show named after him.
– BREAKING: As announced on Busted Open Radio, BULL RAY will be in Knoxville, TN at #ALWAYZREADY as a special guest commentator during the Women’s Title match between Kamille & Kilynn King PLUS he will be at the #KnoxOut TV Tapings the next day as the Master of Ceremonies!
Honored to join commentary for @nwa #AlwayzReady and help call this match w/ 2 of @Team3DAcademy finest graduates. @Kamille_brick @KiLynnKing https://t.co/ngdHOvKoPq
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) June 1, 2022
If I have to guess, it’ll be forfeiting the title or picking a surrogate to defend the title for him against Nick Aldis (a la Big Van Vader defending the U.S. title for Rick Rude against Nikita Koloff).