Bray Wyatt posts cryptic tweets/image

The former Bray Wyatt is trending on social media tonight due to what may be multiple teasers for his return to the squared circle.

Windham Rotunda took to Twitter this evening and posted a new profile image, which has fans guessing and wondering what it symbolizes. The image appears to show a moth, or perhaps a firefly, with what looks like The Fiend’s face in the center.

It’s interesting to note that Rotunda also changed his Twitter name back to one that references his WWE ring name of Bray Wyatt. The new Twitter name is “WYATT 6,” at least as of this writing.

Rotunda then posted multiple cryptic tweets. In the first post he used the red circle emoji he’s posted in previous teasers about things coming full circle, and in that tweet he declared that he is ready now.

“Everything good that’s ever happened to me, first came a period horrible suffering. I never ask why, I just wait for the rough part to end. I was chosen for whatever reason. And I’ve got shit to do. It doesn’t hurt anymore, it burns. I’m ready now [red circle emoji],” Rotunda wrote.

Rotunda made a follow-up tweet 38 minutes later and said he’s tired of watching, tired of hearing speculation and stories, and said when he decides to return, he will remind everyone why they know his name.

“I’m tired of watching. Tired of hearing irrelevant clowns speculate how I’ll be perceived. Tired of hearing about my greed, my desire questioned. Wherever and whenever I decide to return, I’ll remind everyone why they know my name. Again. And again. Believe in me. #IFoundIt,” he wrote in the second tweet.

Rotunda then made another post just a few minutes later, and declared that it’s almost time, but he did not elaborate.

“Patience. It’s almost time,” Rotunda wrote in the third post.

In a shock to the pro wrestling world, Rotunda was released from his WWE contract on July 31, 2021, reportedly due to budget cuts, and has been a free agent since his 90-day non-compete clause expired on Friday, October 29. He has been away from wrestling for the most part since then, but made his first signing appearance at WrestleCon in April. Rotunda has done some Hollywood work since leaving WWE, but no films have been released or officially announced as of this writing. At one point last fall, Rotunda was rumored to be in talks with AEW and Impact Wrestling, but nothing ever came of those talks.

Everything good that’s ever happened to me, first came a period horrible suffering. I never ask why, I just wait for the rough part to end. I was chosen for whatever reason. And I’ve got shit to do. It doesn’t hurt anymore, it burns. I’m ready now⭕️ — WYATT 6 (@Windham6) May 31, 2022

I’m tired of watching. Tired of hearing irrelevant clowns speculate how I’ll be perceived. Tired of hearing about my greed, my desire questioned. Wherever and whenever I decide to return, I’ll remind everyone why they know my name. Again. And again.

Believe in me.#IFoundIt — WYATT 6 (@Windham6) May 31, 2022