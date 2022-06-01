6/1/22 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Los Angeles, California.

Match #1 – Trios Tag Team Match: CM Punk and FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs. Max Caster and The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) (w/Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn)

Harwood and Austin start the match. They lock up, but neither man gains the advantage. Austin shoves Harwood in the corner and they lock up again. Austin applies a side-headlock, and then drops Harwood with a shoulder tackle. Harwood comes back with a back elbow, and chops Austin in the corner. Wheeler tags in and FTR double-team Austin for a bit. Wheeler goes for the cover, but Austin kicks out and delivers a right hand. Colten tags in and slams Wheeler into the corner. Wheeler comes back with a back body drop, and follows with a dropkick. Wheeler takes Colten down with an arm-drag, but Caster tags in. Wheeler wrenches Caster’s arm and tags in Punk. Punk delivers a double sledge and works over Caster’s arm. Caster comes back and slams Punk into the turnbuckle, and then stomps him down in the corner. Caster sends Punk across, but Punk comes back with a cross-body from the top. Punk wrenches Caster’s arm and tags in Wheeler. Punk and FTR triple-team Caster as Harwood tags in. Wheeler drops Caster with a power slam from the middle rope and Harwood goes for the cover, but Caster kicks out.

Austin tags in and takes advantage of Harwood. Austin stomps him down in the corner and Colten tags in. The Gunn Club double-team Harwood, and then Colten delivers a dropkick. Austin delivers a face-buster and Colten goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Caster tags in and he and Colten double-team Harwood. Billy delivers a cheap shot from the outside and Caster goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Harwood comes back and sends Caster and Austin to the floor, and then drops Colten with a back suplex. Harwood goes for the tag, but Punk and Wheeler are pulled off the apron. Colten tags in and The Gunn Club double-teams Harwood. Colten goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.