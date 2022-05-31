Young Rock takes a hit in the ratings for season two
Season two of Young Rock wrapped up last week on NBC and the show got a major dent in its weekly ratings and demo numbers compared to the previous season.
Season two averaged 2,152,000 viewers over 12 episodes and a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demo. That is down considerably from the 3,036,000 viewers average of last season and a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demo.
Despite the drop, Young Rock was renewed for season three but NBC has put it in the Friday night death slot and will go head-to-head with Smackdown on FOX for 30 minutes when the new season resumes.
The ratings for this season were:
Episode 1 – 2,552,000 viewers and 0.43 demo
Episode 2 – 2,316,000 viewers and 0.42 demo
Episode 3 – 2,069,000 viewers and 0.34 demo
Episode 4 – 2,016,000 viewers and 0.32 demo
Episode 5 – 2,300,000 viewers and 0.41 demo
Episode 6 – 1,920,000 viewers and 0.32 demo
Episode 7 – 2,144,000 viewers and 0.40 demo
Episode 8 – 2,140,000 viewers and 0.34 demo
Episode 9 – 1,800,000 viewers and 0.38 demo
Episode 10 – 1,870,000 viewers and 0.35 demo
Episode 11 – 2,340,000 viewers and 0.43 demo
Episode 12 – 2,360,000 viewers and 0.45 demo