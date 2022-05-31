WWE 247 Championship changes hands on this week’s Raw

Akira Tozawa is once again your new WWE 24/7 Champion.

This week’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of RAW featured two more WWE 24/7 Title changes. During a MizTV segment with The Miz and The Street Profits, former champion Dana Brooke was chased to the ringside area by Akira Tozawa, T-BAR and others. Tamina Snuka ended up going at it with Brooke, then catching her with a Samoan Drop for the pin to win the title.

Tamina then celebrated with her love interest, Tozawa, but he turned on her and back-slid her for the title change after she gave him a kiss. Tozawa then retreated with the title while Tamina seethed in the ring.

This marked Tamina’s third reign with the WWE 24/7 Title, while Tozawa is now a thirteen-time 24/7 Champion. Brooke began her fourth reign back on the May 2 RAW by defeating Nikki A.S.H.