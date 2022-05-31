Updates on Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy was reportedly “a mess” going into Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

Double Or Nothing saw The Hardys defeat The Young Bucks in what was billed as the “Elite vs. Delete” dream match. There was a lot of talk about Jeff’s performance with many saying he seemed “off” or not like his usual self.

In an update, it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Hardy was “a mess” going into Sunday’s match. Word is that his recent match with Darby Allin really did no favors for Hardy, and made his physical condition worse.

The May 11 AEW Dynamite saw Hardy defeat Allin in a No Rules match to advance in The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. The bout featured several rough spots, with ladders, steel chairs, and more. It was noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Hardy was “really beat up” after that match.

Hardy was already in questionable shape due to his lengthy career, but he’s done some big moves since coming to AEW, at least for his condition and his age, and word is that “he’s paying for it now.”

We noted before how Hardy and Adam Cole were pulled from the big 10-man tag team match announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite. The match was scheduled to feature Jeff, Matt Hardy, Christian Cage and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express vs. Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish and The Young Bucks. AEW quietly announced late Monday that the match was changed to an 8-man match with Hardy and Cole pulled from their respective teams, and no explanation was given.

There is no confirmation on why Hardy and Cole were pulled as of this writing, but it’s believed that the match was changed due to Hardy’s condition, or how he and Cole are both doing.