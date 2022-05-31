NXT preview for tonight

The In Your House go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 will air tonight live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, featuring the final build for Saturday’s special event.

WWE has announced the finals for the inaugural Women’s Breakout Tournament for tonight with Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez.

Thea Hail, who just graduated high school last week, will be on tonight’s show to make her NXT 2.0 debut. She will also announce which college she’s going to, with her high school diploma in hand.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show:

* The go-home build for In Your House

* Cora Jade vs. Elektra Lopez

* NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes vs. Nathan Frazer in a non-title match

* Thea Hail will make her NXT 2.0 debut and announce which college she has chosen

* Women’s Championship Summit with Toxic Attraction and the trio of Wendy Choo, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez in the finals of the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament