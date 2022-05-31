New matches for WWE Hell in a Cell

WWE has announced that United States Champion Theory will defend against Mustafa Ali on Sunday at Hell In a Cell in Chicago.

This week’s RAW saw Ali face Ciampa in a singles match, with Ali earning a future title shot from Theory if he defeated Ciampa. The match ended with Ali winning via DQ after Theory interfered and attacked him. Theory beat Ali up some more, and then ruled that a hurt Ali would have to accept his title shot tonight, not in the future. That match saw Theory retain in the middle of the ring after hitting ATL and getting the pin. Adam Pearce then announced that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was so impressed with Theory’s antics in roping Ali into a title match, that he wants to see Ali vs. Theory in a fair fight at Hell In a Cell. WWE then confirmed Ali vs. Theory for Hell In a Cell. Kevin Patrick later interviewed Ali backstage, and he promised he would leave his hometown with the title on Sunday, but Theory attacked him and laid him out once again.

While Theory has defended the strap at recent non-televised events, this will be just his second TV title defense since winning the title from Finn Balor on the April 18 RAW. The other title defense was the DQ loss to Cody Rhodes on the May 9 RAW.

A big six-person mixed tag team match has also been announced for WWE Hell In a Cell. The match will see The Judgment Day (WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Damian Priest, Liv Morgan) take on AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan. The two teams have been feuding for several weeks now.

This will be the second mixed tag team match in the feud as the May 23 RAW saw Priest and Ripley defeat Styles and Morgan. This week’s RAW featured Morgan defeating Ripley in singles action, in a match that included interference from AJ and Priest. The post-match angle saw AJ get beatdown until Balor made the save. The babyfaces fought back and stood tall together while Priest and Ripley were laid out.

The 2022 WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event will take place on Sunday, June 5 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, near Chicago. Below is the updated card:

Hell In a Cell Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. Theory (c)

2-on-1 Handicap Match

Omos and MVP vs. Bobby Lashley

Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

The Judgment Day (WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley) vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan