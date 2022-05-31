Matt Cardona requires surgery
Matt Cardona is injured.
The NWA World Heavyweight Champion posted to social media on Tuesday that a recent MRI confirmed he has a torn biceps.
“Got a MRI today. Bicep is torn. Surgery needed. Will unfortunately need to cancel some dates,” Cardona wrote on Twitter.
He suffered the injury on Saturday at GCW Downward Spiral in a match against Blake Christian.
