LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT EPISODE

– The In Your House go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 opens up on the USA Network with The Diamond Mine walking backstage – Roderick Strong, Damon Kemp, The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile. Strong stops and informs the others that they have the night off, so stay behind and watch what he goes out and does to NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. Kemp and Strong walk off, and the others aren’t happy about having the night off.

– We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the final NXT 2.0 before In Your House. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp

We go right to the ring as The Diamond Mine’s Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp make their entrances. Out next are NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly – Elton Prince and Kit Wilson.

The match starts with Strong getting attacked by Prince. Prince works Strong over to “Pretty ugly!” chants now. Wilson tags in and they double team Strong now. Strong ends up countering and dropping Wilson with a big forearm in the middle of the ring. Strong with more offense, then more forearms while Wilson is on his knees. Strong stomps on Wilson and tags Kemp in.

Prince tags back in as Kemp looks on. Prince blocks a takedown attempt and talks some trash. Strong slaps Kemp in the face to wake him up some. Kemp gets aggressive now, unloading on Prince and nailing a stiff suplex. Kemp stays on Prince and applies a headlock. Strong tags back in and they double team Prince. Strong with big chops to Prince in the corner now.

Wilson tags back in and kicks Strong to the floor, then rams him back into the edge of the apron. More back and forth offense between the two now. All four Superstars are in the ring. The Diamond Mine hits double backbreakers to the champs in the middle of the ring. Pretty Deadly quickly retreats to the floor to regroup as fans chant “Diamond Mine!” now. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial with Kemp and Strong standing tall in the ring.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.