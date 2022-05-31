Adam Cole and Jeff Hardy no longer advertised for Dynamite match

Jeff Hardy and Adam Cole have been pulled from Wednesday’s 10-man tag team match that was previously announced for the post-Double Or Nothing edition of AEW Dynamite.

Coming out of Sunday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, AEW announced Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Jeff, Matt Hardy, Christian Cage and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

In an update, it was announced earlier tonight that the 10-man match has been changed to an 8-man bout. Cole and Jeff have been removed from their respective teams. The new match will be Fish, O’Reilly and The Young Bucks vs. Matt, Christian and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express.

There’s no word yet on why Cole and Hardy were pulled as no reason was given when AEW uploaded the graphic for the new bout.

Hardy worked Sunday’s pay-per-view as The Hardys defeated The Young Bucks in a match that went just over 19 minutes. Cole also worked the pay-per-view, defeating ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in the finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, which went around 12 minutes and 30 seconds.

Wednesday’s Dynamite will be the debut for AEW at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, and there will be executives from Warner Bros. Discovery in attendance.

#AEWDynamite is making its Los Angeles debut THIS WEDNESDAY at the @thekiaforum! Witness the fallout from #AEWDoN LIVE at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/56nHyqcYiW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2022